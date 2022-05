A Spotted green tree Frog...

The Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary was originally a privately owned property know as the Currumbin Bird Sanctuary.

Hundreds of parrots used to fly in each day to be hand feed by visitors. It has now been purchased by The National Trust and is heavily involved in the conservation of endangered species.

It also has a huge native animal hospital which treats and rehabilitates approx 500 koalas each year.