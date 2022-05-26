Previous
Next
Playing around #3. by robz
Photo 1975

Playing around #3.

But, this is actually SOOC - the result of the wrong aperture on the IR camera. I sort of liked it's surreal feel... :)

N.B. Still haven't been able to fix the date on the IR camera!!
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise