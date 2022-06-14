Previous
Not your normal beach shot.... by robz
Photo 1988

Not your normal beach shot....

Taken from directly opposite the Surfers Paradise beach. Construction vehicles, pedestrian meshing, signposts, people - and a crazy ibis! For the june words - "Nutty"
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Corinne C ace
Lol, a very urban bird
June 18th, 2022  
