Photo 1988
Not your normal beach shot....
Taken from directly opposite the Surfers Paradise beach. Construction vehicles, pedestrian meshing, signposts, people - and a crazy ibis! For the june words - "Nutty"
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
8
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
5th June 2022 11:30am
june22words
Corinne C
Lol, a very urban bird
June 18th, 2022
