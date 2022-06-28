Previous
Different generations.. by robz
Photo 2006

Different generations..

Both Dads - one from the fishing generation and one from the thrill generation. For the June words - Dad"
Determined to finish the June words - even if it is very late. :)
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
