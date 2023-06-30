Previous
What is that??? by robz
What is that???

He wasn't too happy with the thing in front of him...
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Wylie
ha ha, I hope you saved him and collected it!
July 13th, 2023  
Casablanca
Lol
July 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
I like that the crabs shadow is probing it.
July 13th, 2023  
Rob Z
@pusspup Ditto and ditto... :)
July 13th, 2023  
Babs
He does look rather startled.
July 13th, 2023  
