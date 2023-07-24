Previous
Trundling along - nose down ready for action... by robz
Trundling along - nose down ready for action...

Who doesn't love an echidna!!??
24th July 2023

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my sixth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Shutterbug ace
Oh my, I thought it was a porcupine, but I read up and they are actually egg laying mammals. Very unusual animals. Glad you were able to see and capture an image of one.
August 16th, 2023  
