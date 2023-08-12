Sign up
Previous
Photo 2139
An underwater observatory..
at the end of a really long jetty.....
Busselton.WA
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3184
photos
96
followers
60
following
586% complete
View this month »
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
6th July 2023 7:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oztrip
Suzanne
ace
Great moody view. I have friends at Busselton and know that jetty well. You have really caught it! Favourite
September 7th, 2023
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
September 7th, 2023
