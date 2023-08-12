Previous
An underwater observatory.. by robz
Photo 2139

An underwater observatory..

at the end of a really long jetty.....
Busselton.WA
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Great moody view. I have friends at Busselton and know that jetty well. You have really caught it! Favourite
September 7th, 2023  
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
September 7th, 2023  
