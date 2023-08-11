Sign up
Photo 2138
Oh Yes....
The start of the wine districts - Margaret River, Vasse Felix Winery cellars...
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
6
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3183
photos
96
followers
60
following
585% complete
Tags
oztrip
JackieR
ace
We loved our tour of this vinyard
September 6th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Hi Jackie - we did too - the old original cellars were there when we first did a trip like this 40 years ago. And now it's so poshy and gorgeous upstairs too. Errol went just a little crazy with their wines! Cheers Rob
September 6th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I love that pov. Favourite
September 6th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
That's a great pov! Favourite
September 6th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Fascinating capture
September 6th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Magazine worthy, love this!!!
September 6th, 2023
