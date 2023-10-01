Previous
It's a long way down... by robz
It's a long way down...

And you can only stand and watch in grim fascination! The tourists from the bus didn't understand the significance of the smooth, damp sand! The inevitable result was only a few minutes away....
1st October 2023

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
JackieR
Wet feet??!!! Great view
November 6th, 2023  
Rob Z
@30pics4jackiesdiamond For the ones near the water it was quite a lot worse than wet feet..... I guess it will give them an exciting story to take home... :)
November 6th, 2023  
Babs
Love the long shadows. I bet they weren't expecting to be skittled
November 6th, 2023  
