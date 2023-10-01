Sign up
Previous
Photo 2189
It's a long way down...
And you can only stand and watch in grim fascination! The tourists from the bus didn't understand the significance of the smooth, damp sand! The inevitable result was only a few minutes away....
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
3
0
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3235
photos
99
followers
71
following
599% complete
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
2187
2188
2189
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
13th August 2023 4:30pm
Tags
oztrip
JackieR
ace
Wet feet??!!! Great view
November 6th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
For the ones near the water it was quite a lot worse than wet feet..... I guess it will give them an exciting story to take home... :)
November 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the long shadows. I bet they weren't expecting to be skittled
November 6th, 2023
