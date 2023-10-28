Sign up
Previous
Photo 2217
Wooden Plovers.
One of my favourites. This event occurs for 10 days every year. Artists enter their sculptures for public display along the beach at Currumbin, on the Gold Coast.. All items are for sale...
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
4
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
10th September 2023 12:38pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Brian
ace
Well found and captured
November 24th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
I love things like this.
November 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Ha ha this one is fun. Plovers are the dumbest birds aren't they and this sculpture has done them proud.
November 24th, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Lovely. Nice find.
November 24th, 2023
