Wooden Plovers. by robz
Photo 2217

Wooden Plovers.

One of my favourites. This event occurs for 10 days every year. Artists enter their sculptures for public display along the beach at Currumbin, on the Gold Coast.. All items are for sale...
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Brian ace
Well found and captured
November 24th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
I love things like this.
November 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Ha ha this one is fun. Plovers are the dumbest birds aren't they and this sculpture has done them proud.
November 24th, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely. Nice find.
November 24th, 2023  
