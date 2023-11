Weird colours - but not inverted!

I have never before seen this combo of colours anywhere on our block. And I don't remember seeing so much blue when I took this image. It makes me wonder if the in-camera watercolour mode alters shadow tones, or if maybe I played with saturation levels - it was taken a little while ago.. Any suggestions gratefully received.

N.B. Most probably the reason is associated with old age and memory loss... :)