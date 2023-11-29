Previous
After the fire.. by robz
After the fire..

Large areas of bush are still burnt out from fires last year - and we have more expected this year.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 13th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Yes great capture
December 13th, 2023  
