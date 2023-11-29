Sign up
Previous
Photo 2248
After the fire..
Large areas of bush are still burnt out from fires last year - and we have more expected this year.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3299
photos
108
followers
85
following
615% complete
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
December 13th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Yes great capture
December 13th, 2023
