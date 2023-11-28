Previous
Sunset, from outside our gate... by robz
Sunset, from outside our gate...

Looking over the neighbouring paddocks...
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
KoalaGardens🐨
oh my, this is so good
December 13th, 2023  
Diana
Beautiful tones and silhouettes.
December 13th, 2023  
Beverley
Gorgeous gentle tones
December 13th, 2023  
