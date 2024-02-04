Sign up
Previous
Photo 2316
Micro-macro setting shows new details...
We've always loved our little sundews - but we never realised they have two different types of glandular projections. The little, longer shaped, pink projections are new to us....
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
3
1
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
February 2nd, 2024
Lesley
How wonderful this is
February 2nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
Fabulous detail.
February 2nd, 2024
