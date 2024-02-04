Previous
Micro-macro setting shows new details...

We've always loved our little sundews - but we never realised they have two different types of glandular projections. The little, longer shaped, pink projections are new to us....
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Rob Z

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍😊
February 2nd, 2024  
Lesley ace
How wonderful this is
February 2nd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
February 2nd, 2024  
