Had to give it a go.. by robz
Had to give it a go..

The new pub on the site of Errol's favourite old pub at Kirra. The verdict was positive!
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Larry Steager ace
Looks like a great place to kick back and have a nice drink.
February 14th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
it's got a cool view Rob
February 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 14th, 2024  
Mags ace
Looking like a comfy spot to sit and relax with an adult beverage.
February 14th, 2024  
