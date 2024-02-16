Sign up
Previous
Photo 2328
Had to give it a go..
The new pub on the site of Errol's favourite old pub at Kirra. The verdict was positive!
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
4
0
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
Larry Steager
Looks like a great place to kick back and have a nice drink.
February 14th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
it's got a cool view Rob
February 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Lovely
February 14th, 2024
Mags
Looking like a comfy spot to sit and relax with an adult beverage.
February 14th, 2024
