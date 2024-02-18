Sign up
Previous
Photo 2330
An interesting shape.
But, unfortunately due to this Pandanus being badly damaged - maybe by a leafhopper pest which attacks their foliage.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3381
photos
120
followers
96
following
638% complete
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful silhouette!
February 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Crazy shape! But sorry it is poorly.
February 16th, 2024
KV
ace
Nice job with the toning.
February 16th, 2024
