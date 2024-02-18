Previous
An interesting shape. by robz
Photo 2330

An interesting shape.

But, unfortunately due to this Pandanus being badly damaged - maybe by a leafhopper pest which attacks their foliage.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
638% complete

Corinne C ace
Wonderful silhouette!
February 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Crazy shape! But sorry it is poorly.
February 16th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice job with the toning.
February 16th, 2024  
