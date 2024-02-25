Previous
Reality or Neatness? by robz
Reality or Neatness?

A photo of our dam with its reflections and edge vegetation (weeds!) That single grass poking into the middle is very annoying but, isn't that what weeds are!? I badly wanted to clone it out!
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
I quite like the single piece of grass and that is exactly what weeds are: wrong place at wrong time!
February 23rd, 2024  
