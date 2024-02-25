Sign up
Photo 2337
Reality or Neatness?
A photo of our dam with its reflections and edge vegetation (weeds!) That single grass poking into the middle is very annoying but, isn't that what weeds are!? I badly wanted to clone it out!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne
I quite like the single piece of grass and that is exactly what weeds are: wrong place at wrong time!
February 23rd, 2024
