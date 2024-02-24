Previous
His reflection was much nicer than him... by robz
Photo 2336

His reflection was much nicer than him...

24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wonderful calm reflections, incredible photo - very moving except still
February 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the way you flipped this. Beautiful result.
February 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Unique and very serene.
February 22nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Great shot👍😊
February 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice flip!
February 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise