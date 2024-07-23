Dead Bee Project.

The curators of the Iris Van Herpen exhibit at GOMA did a wonderful job. They complemented the exhibits with a few of their own items which had similar philosophies. The Dead Bee Project by Ann Noble was one of these. The following information explains Ann Nobles philosophy and photographic techniques:



"Essential to the life cycle of flowers and the agricultural systems that sustain human life, the humble bee is at once mighty and fragile. Anne Noble captures these contrasting qualities in her Dead Bee Portraits, which recall dust-covered artefacts from another time.

Noble used microscopic photography to create her ghostly monochromatic images, in which even the finest hair on the insect’s body is delineated. To be visible to the electronic beam, the bees were dusted in gold, revealing battered wings and antennae under the enormous magnification."