Previous
Photo 2485
A wall full of ideas and designs..
Compiled from the concepts used by Iris Van Herpen over her last 17 years of fashion design. You could identify the starting points for many of the garments on display. :)
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
9
4
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3542
photos
136
followers
109
following
680% complete
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
2479
2480
316
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
Views
23
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Mags
ace
Beautiful designs and tones.
July 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat colors, designs
July 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Not familiar with Iris Van Herpen. I. Needed to Google her so that it now makes sense.
July 20th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Absolutely fascinating
July 20th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It sounds like a fascinating exhibit. Beautiful designs in this collection.
July 20th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Like it👍😊
July 20th, 2024
KWind
ace
Very cool!
July 20th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Really brilliant.
July 20th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Fascinating exhibit!
July 20th, 2024
