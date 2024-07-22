Previous
A wall full of ideas and designs.. by robz
Photo 2485

A wall full of ideas and designs..

Compiled from the concepts used by Iris Van Herpen over her last 17 years of fashion design. You could identify the starting points for many of the garments on display. :)
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Beautiful designs and tones.
July 20th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat colors, designs
July 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Not familiar with Iris Van Herpen. I. Needed to Google her so that it now makes sense.
July 20th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Absolutely fascinating
July 20th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It sounds like a fascinating exhibit. Beautiful designs in this collection.
July 20th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Beautiful Like it👍😊
July 20th, 2024  
KWind ace
Very cool!
July 20th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Really brilliant.
July 20th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fascinating exhibit!
July 20th, 2024  
