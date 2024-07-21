Previous
Each season has a theme - usually based on a natural concept. by robz
Then the planning starts - sketches, samples of materials and colours, computer images, paper cutouts, miniature samples and eventually the final product. This shows a paper cutout...
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Peter Dulis ace
Great tone
July 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
Awesome sauce of a shot!
July 19th, 2024  
