Photo 2484
Each season has a theme - usually based on a natural concept.
Then the planning starts - sketches, samples of materials and colours, computer images, paper cutouts, miniature samples and eventually the final product. This shows a paper cutout...
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
2
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3541
photos
136
followers
108
following
680% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
17th July 2024 4:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Peter Dulis
ace
Great tone
July 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Awesome sauce of a shot!
July 19th, 2024
