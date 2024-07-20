Previous
And this was the end result. by robz
And this was the end result.

Iris Van Herpen has a magical ability to transform natural concepts into designer creations. See yesterday's post for the starting idea for this dress:
https://365project.org/robz/odds-and-ends/2024-07-19
Mags ace
Wow! That's so cool!
July 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I like her ethos & designs. Lovely photo of just that.
July 18th, 2024  
