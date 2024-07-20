Sign up
Photo 2483
And this was the end result.
Iris Van Herpen has a magical ability to transform natural concepts into designer creations. See yesterday's post for the starting idea for this dress:
https://365project.org/robz/odds-and-ends/2024-07-19
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3540
photos
136
followers
108
following
Mags
ace
Wow! That's so cool!
July 18th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I like her ethos & designs. Lovely photo of just that.
July 18th, 2024
