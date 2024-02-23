Previous
Teeny, tiny Drosera flower buds. by robz
Photo 2335

Teeny, tiny Drosera flower buds.

This is the first time we've seen these little buds sprouting up from a Sundew plant. They were fascinating.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful detail!
February 21st, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Lovely capture!
February 21st, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Lovely closeup with a nice blurred background.
February 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice focus, dof
February 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Super beautiful spring buds… sooo pretty
February 21st, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great focusing! I have noticed buds on one tree in our yard.
February 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
How beautiful! Can't wait to see them in full bloom.
February 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 21st, 2024  
