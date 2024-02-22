Sign up
Photo 2334
A bit of a holiday...
At the other end of the GC. We live in the bush at the Northern end of the Gold Coast but went for a few nights to the beach at Coolangatta, at the Southern end. A different world ....
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3385
photos
121
followers
96
following
639% complete
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
10
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 20th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Wonderful! There all day and what a view! I guess you are not allowed to camp there.
February 20th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
February 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great beach scene.
February 20th, 2024
Lesley
ace
So nice to get away. Lovely waves.
February 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
It looks a bit blustery.
February 20th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
I like the story telling and your choice of letterbox
February 20th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Keep wondering if that bigger wave coming in is going to reach the car and the chairs!
February 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful scene with those breaking waves.
February 20th, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
Beautiful.
February 20th, 2024
