A bit of a holiday... by robz
Photo 2334

A bit of a holiday...

At the other end of the GC. We live in the bush at the Northern end of the Gold Coast but went for a few nights to the beach at Coolangatta, at the Southern end. A different world ....
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
639% complete

Joan Robillard
Good capture
February 20th, 2024  
Maggiemae
Wonderful! There all day and what a view! I guess you are not allowed to camp there.
February 20th, 2024  
gloria jones
Great capture
February 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great beach scene.
February 20th, 2024  
Lesley
So nice to get away. Lovely waves.
February 20th, 2024  
Babs
It looks a bit blustery.
February 20th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft
I like the story telling and your choice of letterbox
February 20th, 2024  
Casablanca
Keep wondering if that bigger wave coming in is going to reach the car and the chairs!
February 20th, 2024  
Mags
Beautiful scene with those breaking waves.
February 20th, 2024  
Bobbi C
Beautiful.
February 20th, 2024  
