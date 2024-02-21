Sign up
Photo 2333
Some weird, but real, colour...
Strange all round - a rainforest Staghorn growing on a Pandanus on the street-front beside the beach. And lit in purple at night!
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca
That is kind of cuckoo!!
February 19th, 2024
Babs
Strange indeed, but it makes a great photo opportunity.
February 19th, 2024
