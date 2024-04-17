Previous
More winter colours... by robz
Photo 2389

More winter colours...

17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Rob Z


@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
April 15th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely soft focus
April 15th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gentle Winter shades… sooo lovely
April 15th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Beautifully soft, looks like a painting
April 15th, 2024  
Kate ace
Nice light on those colorful leaves
April 15th, 2024  
