Photo 2388
Winter is on its way...
Unlike many coastal regions, the Granite Belt has 4 distinct seasons. We have even had snow once since we've been here.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my seventh year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
654% complete
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Glorious colors of autumn here!
April 14th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Stunning autumn shades… lovely light
April 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colours & light!
April 14th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful colors.
April 14th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely autumnal colours
April 14th, 2024
