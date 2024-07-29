Previous
Some in-camera "Illustration" shots #2 by robz
Some in-camera "Illustration" shots #2

Grass and gums - so nice together...
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
That looks lovely
July 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely painterly image!
July 27th, 2024  
KV ace
Nice edit via camera software.
July 27th, 2024  
