The first wattle of the season. by robz
The first wattle of the season.

With many more about to burst out. It's unbelievable how many different shades of yellow will appear. Each species is slightly different in size, shape and colour.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Impressive to see.
August 5th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Interesting plant. I've not seen it before
August 5th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
We ar eon the road again and it's a delight driving with all the wattles appearing
August 5th, 2024  
