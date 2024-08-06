Sign up
Previous
Photo 2500
Not a favourite! The Aussie Bull Ant!
More than an inch long, scary nippers, great eyesight, great jumpers, stinging bite, fiercely protective of their nest - to the extent of chasing you down the path! There are several nests around our place!!
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
3
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3557
photos
135
followers
109
following
684% complete
View this month »
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
4th August 2024 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
It looks like trouble.
August 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Great shot!
August 4th, 2024
Dave
ace
Formidable looking
August 4th, 2024
