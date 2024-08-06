Previous
Not a favourite! The Aussie Bull Ant! by robz
Photo 2500

Not a favourite! The Aussie Bull Ant!

More than an inch long, scary nippers, great eyesight, great jumpers, stinging bite, fiercely protective of their nest - to the extent of chasing you down the path! There are several nests around our place!!
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It looks like trouble.
August 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Great shot!
August 4th, 2024  
Dave ace
Formidable looking
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise