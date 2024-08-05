Sign up
Previous
Photo 2499
Meet Buttercup....
She's gorgeous metal wombat (who may have a lovely piggy ancestor hiding somewhere) who stands tall, on an old stump, to welcome visitors.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
3
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3556
photos
135
followers
109
following
684% complete
2492
2493
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute character.
August 3rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So cute!
August 3rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
A very unusual welcomer
August 3rd, 2024
