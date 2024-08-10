Wanna Play?

Wanna play?

...Anonymous



This was just one of the surprises that I saw in the backyard early this morning! The first was a rather large skunk looking for seeds under the bird feeder. Then 15 minutes later, an opossum.



This is a new animal for me and I have never seen Katniss so quiet at the door, viewing these critters invading her yard. Katniss was not chirping like she does when she sees birds and squirrels. Both of us may have been in shock.



Hello...my name is Opossum. I am the USA's only marsupial.I'm also nature's pest control and clean up crew. Just one of me can eat up to 5,000 ticks in a season, yet I don't contract or carry Lyme disease. Most of my kind are naturally immune to rabies, as well. If you see me out and about, kindly ignore me.



Best on Black.