Previous
Photo 2778
On The Right Track
Even if you are
on the right track,
you'll get run over
if you just sit there.
...Will Rogers
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
3
5
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
railroad-tracks
,
truckee
,
late-afternoon-light
Mark St Clair
ace
Oh my goodness! The coloring is spectacular. Great composition.
August 9th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic capture! Do be careful on the tracks though
August 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Outstanding leading lines and vanishing points
August 9th, 2024
