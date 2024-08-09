Previous
On The Right Track by gardenfolk
Photo 2778

On The Right Track

Even if you are
on the right track,
you'll get run over
if you just sit there.
...Will Rogers
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Oh my goodness! The coloring is spectacular. Great composition.
August 9th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic capture! Do be careful on the tracks though
August 9th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Outstanding leading lines and vanishing points
August 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise