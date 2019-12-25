Sign up
Photo 717
Still trying to catch bokeh....
Lots of not very nice Xmas dots....
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my third year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2117
photos
99
followers
66
following
196% complete
3
2
Themes and trials
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
26th December 2019 6:56am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Well you caught them. Can your camera have a wider aperture? I find them easier to get when I have something in the foreground to focus on so they are more blurred in the background...depending on how far back they are from what I am focused on
December 28th, 2019
Rob Z
ace
@jgpittenger
Hi Jane - thanks so much for your feedback. I can't directly control the aperture on my camera so I have to depend on trying to use a low ISO with a spot focus and bright light in the background. I'll have a go with the IR camera because it's a Nikon D70 and has all the proper settings - it might be interesting to see what it does - if I can make it do anything! Thanks again for your suggestion! Cheers Rob
December 28th, 2019
