Still trying to catch bokeh.... by robz
Photo 717

Still trying to catch bokeh....

Lots of not very nice Xmas dots....
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my third year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Jane Pittenger ace
Well you caught them. Can your camera have a wider aperture? I find them easier to get when I have something in the foreground to focus on so they are more blurred in the background...depending on how far back they are from what I am focused on
December 28th, 2019  
Rob Z ace
@jgpittenger Hi Jane - thanks so much for your feedback. I can't directly control the aperture on my camera so I have to depend on trying to use a low ISO with a spot focus and bright light in the background. I'll have a go with the IR camera because it's a Nikon D70 and has all the proper settings - it might be interesting to see what it does - if I can make it do anything! Thanks again for your suggestion! Cheers Rob
December 28th, 2019  
