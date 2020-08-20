Home Sweet Home

Australia has 8 states or territories. Our state, Queensland, has currently closed its borders to other travellers - as we have only a couple of Covid cases at the moment but the Southern states have been struggling to bring a second wave of cases under control.

So, many Queenslanders are hitting the road to visit some of our beautiful home state areas. In winter they often are difficult to visit as many Southern visitors come North to escape the cold and it can be difficult to get a van site at many places.

It sounded like a good idea to us - this is our current home. :)