Orange and shadows.. by robz
Photo 719

Orange and shadows..

This is the inner lining of an operculum ( cap ) from the bud of a Eucalypt tree. I hadn't ever realized that the little cap on the Eucalypt bud had a partly transparent lining.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my third year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
January 10th, 2020  
