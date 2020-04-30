Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 729
Deconstructed landscape - or not!!
Jackie R
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
produced some lovely deconstructed landscape images and really made me want to have a go at one of these. I'm afraid I think it may have just ended up as a collage.......
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2254
photos
99
followers
66
following
199% complete
View this month »
722
723
724
725
726
727
728
729
Latest from all albums
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
729
1219
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Themes and trials
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
Wow Rob such high praise, but I'm no expert, but think this more than a collage.
You've taken us from large to small, distant to near, and each shot is lovely
April 29th, 2020
Rob Z
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks so much Jackie. So, should the images be arranged to still give an impression of perspective? Maybe it would be better without the small people at the front and the large boulder at the back? Do you think it is OK to have the images of the individual flowers etc out of scale? It's an interesting exercise isn't it? ... :)
April 29th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
I'm not at all sure what a deconstructed landscape would look like, so I think it's fine LOL!! Soooo jealous of your wide open spaces right now!
April 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
You've taken us from large to small, distant to near, and each shot is lovely