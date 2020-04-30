Previous
Deconstructed landscape - or not!! by robz
Photo 729

Deconstructed landscape - or not!!

Jackie R @30pics4jackiesdiamond produced some lovely deconstructed landscape images and really made me want to have a go at one of these. I'm afraid I think it may have just ended up as a collage.......
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my fourth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wow Rob such high praise, but I'm no expert, but think this more than a collage.

You've taken us from large to small, distant to near, and each shot is lovely
April 29th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks so much Jackie. So, should the images be arranged to still give an impression of perspective? Maybe it would be better without the small people at the front and the large boulder at the back? Do you think it is OK to have the images of the individual flowers etc out of scale? It's an interesting exercise isn't it? ... :)
April 29th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
I'm not at all sure what a deconstructed landscape would look like, so I think it's fine LOL!! Soooo jealous of your wide open spaces right now!
April 29th, 2020  
