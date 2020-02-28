Previous
Next
LHG-1399-windows at Abbey Chapel by rontu
Photo 1209

LHG-1399-windows at Abbey Chapel

Visit to the Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers Ga. Hallway along the right side with stained glass windows. Loved the light reflection on the floor.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise