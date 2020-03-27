Previous
LHG-2260- Legs by rontu
Photo 1232

LHG-2260- Legs

The great fisherman was landing right into the evening light showing off his strong skinny legs.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
How absolutely awesome, such a fantastic capture!
March 27th, 2020  
KWind ace
Fantastic!!
March 27th, 2020  
Skip Tribby 📷 ace
That is funny. Looks like it pulled its trousers up for the landing to keep them dry!
March 27th, 2020  
