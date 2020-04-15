Previous
LHG-3043- 5Just Hatched for spring by rontu
LHG-3043- 5Just Hatched for spring

She sat on her eggs out on the point of our pond today 5 of her 6 eggs hatched.
15th April 2020

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Islandgirl ace
Adorable!
April 15th, 2020  
