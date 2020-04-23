Previous
LHG-3736- rose- breasted grosbeak by rontu
LHG-3736- rose- breasted grosbeak

The Rosy-Breasted Grosbeaks showed up at my place today! YAY!! I have seen 3 males and 1 female. They are devouring sunflower seeds and suet. What great entertainment!
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Terri Morris ace
Pretty bird
April 23rd, 2020  
Taffy ace
What a beautiful bird, with interesting markings.
April 23rd, 2020  
