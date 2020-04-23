Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1259
LHG-3736- rose- breasted grosbeak
The Rosy-Breasted Grosbeaks showed up at my place today! YAY!! I have seen 3 males and 1 female. They are devouring sunflower seeds and suet. What great entertainment!
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
2
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1259
photos
78
followers
70
following
344% complete
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
23rd April 2020 1:51pm
Tags
rose-breastedgrosbeak
Terri Morris
ace
Pretty bird
April 23rd, 2020
Taffy
ace
What a beautiful bird, with interesting markings.
April 23rd, 2020
