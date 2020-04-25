Sign up
LHG-3909- indigo bunting
Enjoying migration this year from my own property. I believe this bunting is making its first trek back north.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Sue Hecker
ace
Gorgeous bird, perfect shot. Love it!
April 25th, 2020
Shepherdman
What a colourful migrant! We have nothing like this.
April 25th, 2020
