LHG-3909- indigo bunting by rontu
LHG-3909- indigo bunting

Enjoying migration this year from my own property. I believe this bunting is making its first trek back north.
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Sue Hecker ace
Gorgeous bird, perfect shot. Love it!
April 25th, 2020  
Shepherdman
What a colourful migrant! We have nothing like this.
April 25th, 2020  
