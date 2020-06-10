Previous
LHG-7628- day lily in rain by rontu
Photo 1306

LHG-7628- day lily in rain

Had to wait for my lens to unfog and got caught in the next wave of rain coming through. Made for a different shot for me so it works anyway.
10th June 2020

Linda Godwin

@rontu
