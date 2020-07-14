Previous
LHG-9793- Guilty Caught in action by rontu
LHG-9793- Guilty Caught in action

I caught him in action, with no doubt what happened to this tomato plant. After I took the picture I took him way away from the garden.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mark Prince ace
It's the real very hungry caterpillar !
July 14th, 2020  
George
Pretty gruesome but good photo.
July 14th, 2020  
