Photo 1331
LHG-9793- Guilty Caught in action
I caught him in action, with no doubt what happened to this tomato plant. After I took the picture I took him way away from the garden.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
14th July 2020 4:29pm
hornworm
Mark Prince
ace
It's the real very hungry caterpillar !
July 14th, 2020
George
Pretty gruesome but good photo.
July 14th, 2020
