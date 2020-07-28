Previous
LHG-0156- Lil Green Heron in the treetop by rontu
LHG-0156- Lil Green Heron in the treetop

I heard the Little Green heron before I saw him.I was also on the wrong side of the light but took the shot anyway. Glad I did, maybe I will see him again.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
July 28th, 2020  
Sue Hecker ace
You turned the wrong side into a thing of beauty. Lovely shot.
July 28th, 2020  
