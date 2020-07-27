Sign up
Photo 1343
LHG-0135- Mallard Hen
She paused for a few moments on the floating log seemed to be just for me. She was aware I was nearby, we both enjoyed the early morning.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
28th July 2020 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
mallard
