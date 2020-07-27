Previous
LHG-0135- Mallard Hen by rontu
Photo 1343

LHG-0135- Mallard Hen

She paused for a few moments on the floating log seemed to be just for me. She was aware I was nearby, we both enjoyed the early morning.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Linda Godwin

@rontu
