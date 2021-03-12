Sign up
Photo 1490
LHG-6632- Blue garden decor
These blue bulbs things are in the garden decor in the yard. At one time seems they were supposed to help water somehow but they are attractive in pots.
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
1
0
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1490
photos
78
followers
69
following
408% complete
1483
1484
1485
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
12th March 2021 2:40pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
rainbow2021
Judith Johnson
Yes, I think I have one somewhere. Love the colours.
March 12th, 2021
