Previous
Next
LHG-6632- Blue garden decor by rontu
Photo 1490

LHG-6632- Blue garden decor

These blue bulbs things are in the garden decor in the yard. At one time seems they were supposed to help water somehow but they are attractive in pots.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
408% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Yes, I think I have one somewhere. Love the colours.
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise