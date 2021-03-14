Previous
LHG-6750- Pink bloom on bench by rontu
LHG-6750- Pink bloom on bench

Took a slow stroll through the walkways of a cemetery yesterday and noticed this bloom on a bench.
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Delightful capture of this beautiful bloom and lovely light.
March 14th, 2021  
Terri Morris ace
Pretty flower and lighting on it.
March 14th, 2021  
