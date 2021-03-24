Sign up
Photo 1502
LHG-7382- Yellow Trout Lily
Erythronium americanum, the trout lily, yellow trout lily, or yellow dogtooth violet, found in woodland habitats. I found several blooming on the Shirley Miller Wildflower trail in north Georgia.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
22nd March 2021 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
rainbow2021
,
yellowtroutlily
