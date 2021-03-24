Previous
Next
LHG-7382- Yellow Trout Lily by rontu
Photo 1502

LHG-7382- Yellow Trout Lily

Erythronium americanum, the trout lily, yellow trout lily, or yellow dogtooth violet, found in woodland habitats. I found several blooming on the Shirley Miller Wildflower trail in north Georgia.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
411% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise