LHG-5838- yellow swallowtail on zinnia by rontu
LHG-5838- yellow swallowtail on zinnia

The Eastern Tiger swallowtail is a real eye catcher .This one seem to like the zinnias .
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Picture perfect with wonderful details and colours..
August 10th, 2021  
